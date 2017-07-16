Robbo: Louis Moult is worshipped by Motherwell fans and we want him to stay

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson rated Aberdeen target Louis Moult’s goalscoring return from injury in the 5-1 rout at Queen's Park as “a big boost”.

Robinson is desperate to keep Moult - who has a year left on his existing Motherwell deal - at the club. But the Steelmen gaffer said after the Betfred Cup Group F win at Hampden Park that there is no immediate rush for the prolific striker to sign the club's contract extension offer which would make Moult the highest paid star at Fir Park.

Louis Moult celebrates goal with team-mates Chris Cadden, Elliott Frear, Stevie Hammell and Craig Tanner

Robinson added: “That's well within the player's rights. If he decides to sign it by Christmas time we'll bite his hand off and go: 'That's brilliant'.

"At this moment in time he hasn't signed a contract but that doesn't matter, he's still a Motherwell player, he's still totally focused on being a Motherwell footballer and we'll keep using him and he'll keep scoring goals for us.

"Louis’s a very good footballer who we want to stay at the football club. That’s 37 goals (in just over two seasons).

“Make no mistake, Louis wants to be at the football club until he’s told different. I don’t want a circus around him.He’s focused on playing as he showed today.

Stephen Robinson and Well assistant Keith Lasley look on from the Hampden Park sidelines

“He’s worshipped here by the fans and we want him to stay.

“If somebody comes in with an acceptable offer we’ll make that decision. And until then he remains our player.”

Robinson was understandably pleased with Motherwell's 5-1 destruction of the Spiders, in a game in which the Steelmen scored four goals in the second half including Moult's stunning late free-kick.

Robinson said: “We had loads and loads of possession, scored early on which was great.

“But I thought we got bored doing the simple things well.

“We stopped getting it wide, stopped putting balls into the box and didn’t have people running beyond.

“So we corrected that at half-time and I think you saw a massive difference.

“They moved the ball quicker, they got it wide and they delivered balls into the box.

“So it’s a really pleasing start to the season.”

Robinson also praised two-goal forward Ryan Bowman, adding: “Bowy’s come on, stepped up to the plate and scored two great goals.”

Motherwell will continue their Group F Betfred Cup campaign at home to Morton - 1-0 winners at Berwick Rangers yesterday - this Saturday.