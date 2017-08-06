Robbo: Louis Moult insists Gers penalty shouldn't have been awarded

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson was fuming at the concession of a second half penalty in the 2-1 home defeat to Rangers in Sunday’s action packed Scottish Premiership opener.

Graham Dorrans slotted home from the spot on the hour mark for his second goal of the game, after ’Well’s Louis Moult had controversially been penalised for elbowing Fabio Cardoso.

Robinson, who also felt Motherwell could have won a penalty of their own for a first half handball in the Rangers box, said: “I haven’t seen the penalty back again. I don’t know if it was, I was a long way away from it.

“Louis Moult insists it wasn’t a penalty.

“He went to challenge for the ball and he (Cardoso) has gone down.

“They are tough decisions but we could have taken care of the game ourselves.

“We had enough chances to win that game.

“It’s frustrating when you lose against a team like Rangers on two setplays after dominating large parts of the game.”

Yet Motherwell’s large spells of dominance were in stark contrast to an opening 15 minutes which the Ibrox side came out the blocks by far the sharper side and laid seige to the homesters’ goal at Fir Park.

And Rangers - backed by a huge and boisterous away support - went ahead with their first attack after just three minutes.

Dorrans - making his league debut for the Ibrox club - shot past new Motherwell keeper Trevor Carson after Bruno Alves’s cross had been knocked back to him.

This whirlwind start by the Glasgow team saw them create further early chances on the magnificent playing surface but Josh Windass’s cross was knocked behind by Cedric Kipre before Windass then volleyed over after Charles Dunne’s weak headed clearance.

A rare Motherwell attack saw a fine move culminate in Chris Cadden’s cross from the right being volleyed over at the back post by Moult.

Windass then produced a fantastic run down the left wing at the other end which culminated in a curling shot which hit the far post.

Wallace sent a left footer wide for the men in blue before Motherwell started to gain a stranglehold and deservedly equalised on 38 minutes when centre back Ben Heneghan headed in Craig Tanner’s cross from the right after a short free-kick.

But Rangers almost went in front again straight away when Windass sent a curling right footer off the bar.

Level at the interval, the second period began with Dunne being booked for an innocuous looking challenge on Daniel Candeias.

The visitors came agonisingly close to going ahead when Miller sent a great chance over the bar after Candeias had skinned Dunne on the right wing.

But Rangers did go in front with the aforementioned penalty by the outstanding Dorrans.

Moult shot over with a snapshot for the Steelmen before Herrera headed a James Tavernier free-kick wide at the other end.

There was sheer agony for Motherwell with just five minutes remaining when substitute Alex Fisher sent an effort towards goal which hit Foderingham but squirmed just wide.

’Well boss Robinson said that – after a poor opening 15 minutes – he felt his side had dominated long parts of the match but paid for missing a series of chances.

Robbo said that Bowman and Fisher had squandered scoring opportunities that they normally “would have taken in their sleep”.

“You have to take those chances,” he added. “Perhaps that’s the difference between being a top six side and not and we’re well aware of that. There are things we can still improve on.”

Motherwell: Carson, Tait, Heneghan, Cadden, McHugh, Moult (Fisher 72), Frear (Bowman 64), Rose (Newell 79), Dunne, Kipre, Tanner.

Rangers: Foderingham, Cardoso, Wallace, Jack, Miller (Wilson 77), Dorrans, Windass, Herrera (Morelos 83), Hodson (Tavernier 62), Candeias, Alves.

Referee: Bobby Madden

Crowd: 9974