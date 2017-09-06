Robbo: Louis Moult could still sign new contract at Motherwell; Cadds is worth way more than £300K

Motherwell FC manager Stephen Robinson has told the Motherwell Times that the Fir Park club are still hopeful that Louis Moult will stay beyond his contract expiry at the end of this season.

This summer's transfer window closed with Moult and other prize asset Chris Cadden still Motherwell players, much to the delight of Robbo, who recently led the Steelmen to successive home league wins against Ross County and Hearts.

Chris Cadden remains a Motherwell player after 300K Oxford United bid was rejected for the Scotland under-21 ace (Pic by Alan Watson)

"I'm extremely pleased to keep Louis and Cadds," the gaffer told the Motherwell Times.

"They are a big, big part of what we are trying to build here.

"Louis' goals speak for themselves. I'm still hopeful he'll sign a new contract and the minimum he'll be here is until the end of the season.

"We will utilise that. I have no reason to believe Louis won't be 100 per cent committed.

Motherwell gaffer Stephen Robinson

"The club didn't receive any bids for Louis or Cadds on transfer deadline day. Oxford United did bid £300,000 for Cadds but he is worth way, way more than that."