Robbo: Jules error cost us dear but the least we deserved was 0-0 draw

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson admitted that the individual error by Zak Jules against Ross County had cost his team dearly.

Jules, who had only replaced injury hit Stevie Hammell six minutes earlier, was dispossessed after keeping the ball in at the goal line and County then set up Chris Routis to score a 72nd minute winner.

“The least we deserved was a 0-0,” Robinson said.

“We had 33 crosses into the box. It’s hard to take when an individual error like that, an individual decision, costs the game.

“We are all frustrated with the decision (of Jules). The ball was running out. It was a goal kick.

“But it happens. We can’t change that and I’m not going to hang the young boy out to dry.

“Hammy played with an injury. He burst a vein in his leg on the Thursday that we tried to keep quiet.

“It was a strange injury. His knee was the size of a balloon when he came off.”

Second bottom Motherwell remain below Hamilton on goal difference ahead of a crunch derby at New Douglas Park this Saturday.

“It’s very much in our hands,” Robinson said. “We need to go and win the game.”

Robinson said that it was “very doubtful” that any of ’Well’s injured players would return for the Accies game, although Stephen McManus has returned to training.

“We’re asking the fans to get right behind us,” Robbo added.