Robbo: it’s been tough overseeing the departure of Faddy and 12 players

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson has revealed it’s been tough overseeing the departure of player/assistant gaffer James McFadden and 12 players already this summer.

Robinson said the club “needed shaken up”, as proved by the mass exodus including established names like McFadden and winger Lionel Ainsworth.

“It was tough but it needed done,” added the 42-year-old Northern Irishman.

“We weren’t second bottom of the league for long periods of the season for no reason. We struggled, so it did need revamped.

“James’s playing contract had come to an end and I didn’t think feel he had contributed in that area.

“Obviously it was a very tough decision for me. He’s a brilliant lad who’s been a brilliant servant to this football club.

“He still loves playing, he still enjoys training. He has to decide whether he wants to go into coaching full-time, whether he wants to go into management.

“And I have no doubt when he decides to do that he will genuinely make a good manager or coach.

“Who knows, in five or six years time he could come back to Motherwell. I’m sure the people would be delighted to see that.

“Lionel was somebody I did want to keep at the football club.

“He does give you a spark but when you’re paying somebody your top wages they have to give you that spark every week or virtually every week.

“We can’t afford to offer people the top wages or pay the top wages if they aren’t a consistent member of the squad.

“So we made Lionel an offer based on incentives really and he chose not to take that. We wish him all the best, he’s a super kid.”

Robbo said there was “no rush” to appoint McFadden’s successor imminently, as he wanted to get players signed as an immediate priority.

The Fir Park boss was speaking as Hartlepool United goalkeeper Trevor Carson joined ’Well on a three-year contract on Tuesday, adding to the acquistions of striker Alex Fisher and midfielders Gael Burigimana and Craig Tanner.

Robinson said: “I’m very pleased. We’ve got players in and the big thing about it is we got players who really wanted to be here.

“Gael’s come in and I think he will be a terrific signing for us. He gives us something we didn’t have before – ownership of the game – and he can take care of the football for us.

“But he is a great boy as well with enthusiasm to come here.

“He had better offers in England. It just shows his desire to play in Scotland and the platform Scottish football gives you.”

The Steelmen gaffer has agreed a deal to sign another attacking midfielder and wants to bring in new defenders.

Robbo was speaking as Motherwell FC revealed that McEwan Fraser Legal Solicitors and Estate Agents are to become the club’s new main sponsor.