Robbo: I'll fight to keep Louis and Ben; Hammell and Frear are back for Hearts game

Motherwell gaffer Stephen Robinson has told the Motherwell Times that he’ll fight hard to keep contract rebels Louis Moult and Ben Heneghan.

Striker Moult and centre half Heneghan have both rejected new deals from ’Well which means they could leave for nothing upon the expiry of their Fir Park contracts next summer.

Moult celebrates scoring his penalty against Ross County on Saturday (Pic by Alan Watson)

“At this moment in time they have both said they won’t be signing,” Robinson told us today.

“But they haven’t ruled it out going forward. We've received no fresh bids for them.

“Making sure we stay in the Scottish Premiership is the priority.

“It costs us £1 million if we get relegated. I don’t control the finances. The board will decide if we accept offers from other clubs for Louis or Ben or let their contracts run down.

Ben Heneghan takes the acclaim after scoring against Rangers earlier this season (Pic by Alan Watson)

“They are both super boys who are Motherwell FC players, and they will remain here until someone makes an appropriate bid.

“I have to move on and try and strengthen the squad appropriately.”

Meanwhile, Robinson revealed that he will have a major selection boost for the Hearts game this Saturday as he expects Elliott Frear and Stevie Hammell to return from injury. And skipper Carl McHugh and goalkeeper Trevor Carson are back after suspension.