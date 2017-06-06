Robbo hopeful that top scorer Moult will stay at Motherwell

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson has stressed that top scorer Louis Moult remains "totally committed" to the Fir Park club.

Robinson is bracing himself for summer offers for the popular 25-year-old Englishman, who he hopes will sign a contract extension to remain with the Steelmen.

“I have a brilliant relationship with Louis,” the 'Well gaffer said.

“There will be interest in him, there’s no doubt.

“You don’t score the goals he does and contribute what he’s done to Motherwell Football Club for the last two years without interest.

“But there’s been nothing firm. I’m quite hopeful that Louis will still be our player at the start of this season.

“And that’s very much as a manager what I want. He’s a big part of what we do, he’s very difficult to replace.

“But we are a club that if somebody comes in with the right money, a fee that we believe is fair for the player, for the football club, we won’t stand in his way.

“You can’t stand in players’ way when they’ve got an opportunity to play at perceived massive clubs, big crowds and probably lots more money for family.

“Louis is very much committed to Motherwell at this moment in time.

“I spoke to him as recently as yesterday. If somebody comes in with an offer then we’ll sit down and we’ll talk about it.

“We will probably sit down and offer Louis a new contract. We’ll put something to him and it will be up to Louis whether or not he decides to do that.

“If he doesn’t he’ll be here for another year and I know he’ll be absolutely totally committed to the football club and to me.

“I have absolute total faith in that.”

Robinson also said the club was very close to agreeing a new contract with former Everton goalkeeper Russell Griffiths, who played on loan at the end of last season. The Motherwell manager said that defenders Richard Tait and Stephen McManus should both be back fit for the new season. Pre-season training starts on June 21 before Motherwell go to a training camp in Ireland.