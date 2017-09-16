Robbo: Hibs penalty shouldn't have been awarded; the minimum we deserved was a point

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson disputed the penalty award which referee Barry Cook awarded Hibs in Saturday's thrilling 2-2 draw between the sides at Easter Road.

Robbo praised his troops for coming back from 2-0 down to earn a point, but reckons Cook was wrong to give the Edinburgh side a first half spot kick for Charles Dunne's challenge on Martin Boyle.

"I don't think my players stopped believing at all," Robinson said. "There wasn't a lot of things I needed to say to encourage them because they believed they were on top of the game.

"I think the only penalty given today wasn't a penalty and the other two probably were, for us and for Hibs.

"But I thought we deserved a minimum of a point out of that game.

"We kept believing and I think that's testament to the group of players we've got.

"In truth we're coming away a wee bit disappointed we didn't win.

"I thought we dominated large parts of the game. We played some super football in the second half as well."

Robbo said he felt that Hibs couldn't cope with two-goal hero Louis Moult, strike partner Ryan Bowman or midfield ace Chris Cadden.

"We've got good players that we didn't have last year," he added. "We've got real options on the bench to change it.

"We always try and go as positive as we can. We put Tanner in behind the two strikers and I thought he caused them a massive amount of problems.

"He's a good, good footballer who dipped a little bit after the first couple of games of the season. But he's come back strong again and he gives me good options."