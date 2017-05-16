Robbo hails impact of Motherwell goalscoring hero Lionel Ainsworth and says Moult may leave

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson has hailed the impact of supersub Lionel Ainsworth in the fine 3-1 home victory over Kilmarnock.

Ainsworth netted a stunning free-kick to put the Steelmen 2-1 up after coming on as a first half substitute.

"Lionel stood up and when he came on he changed the game," Robinson said.

"But I have to say Chris Cadden changed the game. Jordan Jones is a very good player who's just been called into the Northern Ireland squad.

"I've worked with him at a younger level so I was well aware of what he could do.

"We had to make the change. We had to take the young boy (Motherwell defender David Ferguson) off. He was getting destroyed by him.

"And I don't think Jones got a kick of the ball with Chris Cadden.

"Lionel will probably get the headline but Cadds, Carl McHugh, Ben Heneghan, Steven Hammell, they're the boys that win you games as well."

Robinson is thrilled to have successfully achieved the remit given to him when he took over as manager this spring: to keep Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership.

"It's pure relief," he said. "I'm buzzing inside and I'm absolutely delighted.

"You carry the weight of everybody around this football club when you've got the honour of leading the club.

"And you know the consequences of what happens if you don't stay up. So there is a lot of pressure.

"We've handled it well. I thought the boys stood up to be counted the last couple of games.

"Listen, since I came in here we have but we just haven't had the rub of the green or the results that we probably deserved.

"But when it went against us tonight we made a change and it worked for us.

"That's the first time we've won back to games all season and the challenge now is to win three at Inverness (Motherwell's final league game of the season this Saturday).

"I'm not somebody that takes their foot off the gas. That's not the way I work.

"I've told the boys: 'Well done, we've stayed up'. But we have to try and build the football club higher."

Robinson said that Motherwell possibly have the lowest budget in the entire Scottish Premiership so the hard work started for him now to build a team capable of finishing higher up next season.

The 'Well gaffer said he wanted to build his team around key men like Louis Moult. He said he wanted to keep Moult, but couldn't hold people back "when bigger clubs are after them".

Lionel Ainsworth celebrates putting Motherwell 2-1 up with team-mates (Pic by Alan Watson)