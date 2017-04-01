Robbo gutted Motherwell didn't win at Ibrox

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson was gutted his side didn’t leave Ibrox with three points after missing several good chances and having a Louis Moult goal disallowed during Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Rangers.

“We weathered a little bit of a storm at the start of the second half but we are really disappointed we haven’t come away with three points,” said the Northern Irishman.

“There were a couple of decisions that were dubious in the box.

“But you don’t get those things at Ibrox.

“The ball hit Stephen Pearson on the way in. I think if he doesn’t celebrate then they might have given the goal.

“Listen, with the rules of the game they’re going to disallow that. But there’s two incidents on Ryan Bowman where I think anywhere else we might have had a penalty.”

Robinson also hit back at Rangers counterpart Pedro Caixinha’s pre-match comments stating that he felt ’Well would come to Ibrox to defend.

“I read Pedro’s press interviews saying we were going to lie back and we were coming not to get beat,” he added.

“That was never the case with us. We played three up front the whole time and I thought tactically we were really, really good.

“The boys followed it to the letter. Their quality on the ball at times picking Rangers off was very good.”

Robinson paid tribute to Rangers keeper Wes Foderingham, who made several fine stops including one particularly good one from Scott McDonald.

He added: “Credit where credit is due, the boy was outstanding. I said to him at the end of the game that the saves from Scott McDonald and Ryan Bowman were great.”

Robinson said that ’Well’s performances have steadily improved since he took over last month. Ironically, their worst display under him was in a 2-1 success at Kilmarnock.

“It’s massive that we don’t throw away our performance today and the point that we’ve gained at Rangers,” he said.

“And it’s important we produce another performance against Hamilton.”

That game against Accies on Wednesday is crucial in the battle against the drop.

