Robbo: going behind to Hearts was harsh; boys showed great character to come back and win

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson has claimed that conceding the first goal against Hearts on Saturday had been harsh on his side, who had then shown great character to come back and win 2-1.

And Robinson praised hero Louis Moult, whose fantastic winner against the Jambos was his 40th goal in just 73 Motherwell appearances.

But this may be Moult's last goal for the club as he’s in the final year of his contract and has been strongly linked with making a move before the window shuts on August 31 after rejecting Motherwell's offer of a contract extension.

“Moulty’s one of 20 people here at the minute and he’s done very well today,” Robbo said. “So did everyone that came on the pitch.

“He’s a big part of what we want to do and hopefully he’ll be here until the end of the season minimum. I want to keep him.

“I cannot control what anyone else does bidding for our players. All I can do is try and keep winning football matches, put them onto a platform and build for Motherwell Football Club.”

Robinson said he was happy with a fine start to the season which has seen them win seven out of nine games in Betfred Cup and Scottish Premiership.

He said he hopes to keep all of his players beyond the closure of the transfer window on August 31.

“We’ve been in every game and we’ve played very well at times,” Robinson said. “I feel we’re building something decent here.”

On new fans’ favourite Cedric Kipre, Robbo added: “He did well.

“He will keep improving. That’s why we put him on a longer contract. We thought it was right to make him on the same level as the other first team players.”