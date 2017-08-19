Robbo: first half against County was worst since I came to the club, Bowman/Campbell turned game around

Motherwell gaffer Stephen Robinson has praised his troops for recovering from a nightmare first half to beat Ross County 2-0 on Saturday.

The Steelmen were not at the races in the first half but improved immeasurably after the break thanks to a change of tactics by Robinson and the introduction of substitutes Ryan Bowman and Allan Campbell who impressed after coming on.

Robinson said: “Ross County played very well in the first half coupled together with us having probably the poorest performance in a half since I came to the football club.

“I’m passionate and I didn’t see as much passion as I wanted out there.

“I thought some of our players thought we could just play total football and not have to win the battle, outfight them and outstrength them.

“We can’t do that. Second half we made changes and changed our mentality about how we win the game and I thought we outstrengthed them, outfought them and then eventually outplayed them with the 10 men.

“They showed great character in the second half to come out and produce a performance like that.”

Robinson praised the terrific displays of subs Campbell and Bowman in helping turn the game around. He thought moving Bowman up front with Louis Moult caused County “all sorts of problems”.

And the Fir Park gaffer said that the fantastic shift put in by Moult against County showed his continued commitment to the ’Well cause.

The English forward has so far refused to sign a contract extension at Fir Park and may leave this month if the Steelmen receive a suitable offer.

“We’ve got a value for Louis,” Robinson said. “Nobody’s met that value and if they do then obviously the board have got something to think about.

“Louis is contracted for another year and he’ll be 100 per cent committed while he’s here and hopefully he’ll be here for a long time.”