Robbo: Cedric Kipre deserved contract extension; deal gives Motherwell FC security too

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson has spoken of his delight at getting defensive powerhouse Cedric Kipre signed up on a longer term contract.

The 20-year-old Frenchman has impressed since joining on a free transfer from Leicester City this summer and is now contracted to the Steelmen until summer 2019.

"I think Cedric will keep getting better and better," Robinson said.

"He has really come to fruition and I thought he deserved an extension, obviously to give us that little bit of security as well.

"We brought him in and looked at him and we just felt we had to put him up at the same level as the other first team players because he is a first team player."

Robinson revealed that the first time he saw the Paris-born centre back was at a trial game in England.

"We always knew he was quick and strong and decent on the ball and he was never going to lose those attributes," Robbo added.

"I had a real belief that he had the tools to go very far in the game.

"When you bring a young boy in it's always a bit of a gamble, as a lot of other players are at times.

"I think he still has lots to improve. His positioning has improved over the last few weeks as well."

Kipre and his Motherwell mates will be going for their second straight home league win against Hearts this Saturday.