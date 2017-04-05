Robbo: ball was way over the line from Heneghan header

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson was left flabbergasted that Ben Heneghan's first half headed 'goal' against Hamilton Accies on Wednesday night wasn't given.

Replays showed conclusively that the ball had crossed the Accies line, but referee Kevin Clancy and his officials didn't give it which ultimately cost 'Well two precious points as the game finished in a disappointing 0-0 draw.

"Referees have got the most difficult job in football. We give them no help, they're human beings.

"Until they get some sort of help these decisions are going to get bigger and bigger.

"You're talking about livelihoods here and club's livelihoods.

"We should have won the game 1-0. It was way, way over the line.

"It actually hits the bar on the way back out again so I'm not sure how it wasn't over the line. It's an incredible decision but it goes so fast.

"That's two or three weeks in a row now where decisions have actually cost us three points."

Despite the disappointment of drawing with Accies, Robinson was far from despondent about the evening's work from his team.

"We'll take the positives out of it," Robinson said.

"We kept a clean sheet. I thought we totally dominated the game again.

"In truth I thought we went too long too early when they (Accies) went down to 10 men. We weren't patient enough, we didn't buy that extra pass.

"When you miss somebody like Louis Moult on a night like that he just goes and nicks it for a 1-0 win."

Robinson said injured Moult has a chance of being fit to face Partick Thistle at Firhill this Saturday.