Robbo: Aberdeen players' wild celebrations after beating us shows how far Motherwell have come

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson reckoned his team deserved at least a point from Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Aberdeen.

The Dons' 'up and at 'em' approach snuffed out Robinson's side's strikers, prompting raucous celebrations in the away dressing room straight after the final whistle in Sunday's Scottish Premiership lunchtime kick-off.

"I thought we deserved a minimum of a point out of that game," Robbo said.

"It probably shows how far we have come that they're celebrating and banging doors.

"Fair play to them, they've come and they've won the game and they've come and they've stood up to us.

"I'm extremely proud of my players and we'll go again."

Robinson - whose side had thrashed Aberdeen 3-0 in a Betfred Cup quarter-final at Fir Park on Thursday night - admitted that Aberdeen started the stronger on Sunday but felt that his team dominated overall.

"I thought they played better than us in the first 20 minutes," Robinson said.

"After that I thought we dominated large parts of the game.

"We had lots of opportunities in the final third. Perhaps our decision making needs to be better in the final third.

"But I can't fault my players at all. They gave absolutely everything again. They are the fittest bunch of boys I've ever worked with.

"They won second balls and scraps and I thought it was us that tried to get it down and play in the end when the spaces opened up.

"We were camped in their penalty box for the last 15 minutes."

Motherwell had a strong penalty shout for a challenge by Anthony O'Connor on Louis Moult in the box late on, but Robinson said he hadn't seen the incident clearly as he was 40 yards away.

"I haven't seen it back again," he said. "I'm not going to vilify a referee for that there. That's not the reason we lost the game.

"We can defend better for the goal. Again, I haven't seen that either but it looked a bit sloppy and ricocheted about in the conditions. We can deal with that better.

"I'll worry about the things I can affect. I can't affect what referees do."

Robbo said that 'Well ace Richard Tait had been booked after a half-time incident in the tunnel.

"Their staff were making the referee well aware of it," Robinson said. "I haven't seen it. I don't think too many people saw it but I'm sure it was quite innocuous."