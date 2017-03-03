Nostalgia: Manager of the Month award for Well boss

Former boss Billy Davies has been mentioned in connection with the Motherwell managerial vacancy - and he certainly enjoyed some success first time around.

Here he is shown proudly displaying the SPL Manager of the Month Award for October 1999.

Strangely it was a month which didn't start too well. A 2-2 home draw with Hibernian was followed by that remarkable 6-5 Fir Park defeat at the hands of Aberdeen when Scotland keepers Andy Goram and Jim Leighton contrived to lose 11 goals between them.

But three wins and three clean sheets in a week then followed as Well went to Tannadice and won 2-0 against Dundee United, beat Celtic 1-0 at Parkhead and then defeated St Johnstone 1-0 at Fir Park.

Motherwell eventually finished that season in fourth place behind Rangers, Celtic and Hearts, missing out on a place in Europe by just two points when a final day 2-0 win over Rangers wasn't enough to overhaul Hearts who beat Hibs 2-1 to clinch a UEFA Cup spot.