Nine applicants for Thorniewood Utd manager vacancy

Officials at managerless Thorniewood United hope to have a new gaffer in place for their league fixture a week on Saturday.

United secretary Ian McLaughlin revealed that the Viewpark club have received nine applications for the position made vacant by the recent resignation of Andy Frame.

Ian said: “The applicants are of a good quality, which the club committee members are delighted about.

“The guys wanting to be our manager have pro licences which means they would be good for the club’s development.

“It is a good shortlist so far.

“The closing date for any other applications to be received is this Friday.

“I hope to whittle it down to two or three candidates and then do the interviews early next week.”

Whoever does take over from previous incumbent Frame will have a tough act to follow, as the former gaffer led Thorniewood to their first trophy win in 50 years when they landed the Sectional League Cup in 2015.

“We will always thank Andy for winning us that trophy,” Ian said.

“But I hope that the new appointment will have a better success rate in league games.

“Andy’s win ratio in the league was 27 per cent and I hope that any new manager can improve on that.

“We are looking for the new boss to have us competing at the top end of the league.

“We can still go for promotion this season.”

Thorniewood had a blank Saturday last weekend as their scheduled McBookie.com Central Division 1 clash at Neilston was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

“There was a torrential downpour which made the pitch unplayable,” Ian added.

“I think Neilston were wanting the game to be on as they fancied playing against a managerless team.

“It was frustrating for us; the boys were up for it.”

Thorniewood have a home West of Scotland Cup match with Darvel this Saturday.