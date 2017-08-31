Newell and Campbell could star for Motherwell Colts in Northern Ireland this Saturday

Motherwell FC aces George Newell and Allan Campbell, who have both tasted first team action this season, will be available for selection this weekend as the Colts look to extend their unbeaten start to the season.

The Fir Park under-20s face a trip to Belfast for the Irn-Bru Cup second round clash against Crusaders on Saturday.

Following a hard-fought win over Queen’s Park in the first round, the youngsters will make the trip to Northern Ireland for the first time since 2006.

The under-20s have enjoyed an unbeaten start to the season and will be hungry to extend their journey in the Irn-Bru Cup but face tough opposition.

Crusaders are currently fourth in the Irish Premiership with nine points from their four matches.

Motherwell U20s boss Stephen Craigan will be boosted by the return of Shea Gordon, who missed Tuesday’s clash against Aberdeen due to being away on international duty.