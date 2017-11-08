New arrival Grant Russell: It’s great to be at the ’Well!

Former STV Sport stalwart Grant Russell is excited to have just taken over as the new communications manager at Motherwell FC.

Grant (30) continues a stellar media career which initially saw him start out at Livingston FC before spending the last eight years working on STV Sport channels in digital media and TV.

Grant said: “I’m delighted to join Motherwell at such an exciting time for the club.

“I want to bring fans even closer to the club by improving our communications with you, come up with new ways to excite you about what is going on at Fir Park, and give you as much access and insight as possible into what it’s like to be part of this club.

“What makes Motherwell a fantastic place to be is its strong links with its supporters and the local community, and the hard-working mentality and desire to be the best that you see both on and off the pitch. It’s great to be here.”

Grant is the first person to solely fill the communications role at Motherwell FC since 2014, with chief operating officer Alan Burrows having done it as part of his already busy schedule in the intervening period.