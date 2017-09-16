Moult double as Motherwell fight back from two down to draw 2-2 at Hibernian

Motherwell fought back from a two-goal deficit to earn a 2-2 draw at Hibernian in a Scottish Premiership thriller at Easter Road on Saturday.

Louis Moult was Motherwell's hero with a second half brace, to help the Steelmen stay fifth in the table with 10 points from six matches.

Motherwell started promisingly in Edinburgh and Richard Tait's fine run down the left in the first minute culminated in a cross which caused panic in the Hibs box. Hibs defender Efe Ambrose was injured after a challenge with Louis Moult.

But Hibs hit back and the dangerous Simon Murray shot inches wide from John McGinn's cross.

The hosts were then denied a strong penalty appeal for Carl McHugh's challenge on Anthony Stokes after 10 minutes.

Motherwell's Richard Tait was booked for diving in the Hibs area before a controversial incident when Hibs keeper Ofir Marciano seemed to handle the ball outside his penalty area but escaped punishment.

The penalty box action continued and the men in green were to benefit considerably from their next excursion into the Motherwell box.

Motherwell defender Charles Dunne looked to be trying to pull out of a challenge with Martin Boyle but referee Barry Cook awarded a penalty for the challenge.

Stokes ran up and comfortably shot past Carson from 12 yards for the opener.

The Irish forward then headed over Brandon Parker's cross from the left as the hosts took a stranglehold.

Play raged to the other end and Moult agonisingly shot against the underside of the bar after great set-up play by Andy Rose.

And the Steelmen had another opportunity when Bowman sliced wide after Cadden's centre from the right.

Trailing 1-0 at the interval, there was further heartache for Motherwell when Hibs opened up a two-goal lead in the 55th minute when Stokes shot home after a rare bit of hesitancy by Cedric Kipre.

But Motherwell soon gained a stranglehold when substitute Craig Tanner's free-kick was headed in by Moult from close range for 2-1 after 62 minutes.

A great run down the left by Tanner then set up Ryan Bowman in the centre and the Geordie striker had two shots blocked.

The Steelmen then made it 2-2 in thrilling fashion when Moult shot home clinically from outside the box after a pass by sub Gael Bigirimana.

Bowman had a header easily saved following Tait's delivery, as a thrilling contest approached the final stages.

Stokes sent a free-kick just over Carson's bar, with virtually the final action seeing fans' favourite Kipre beat three Hibs players during a surge down the right flank in front of a boisterous Motherwell travelling support.

Motherwell: Carson, Tait, Hartley, Cadden, McHugh (Bigirimana 70), Moult, Bowman (Grimshaw 89), Rose (Tanner 59), Dunne, Kipre, Campbell.

Crowd: 17,335

Referee: Barry Cook.