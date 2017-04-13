Motherwell will start post split matches with home game against Dundee

This morning's announcement of the post split Scottish Premiership fixtures has handed Motherwell three home and two away matches.

The Steelmen will take on Dundee at Fir Park on Saturday, April 29, offering a chance to make amends for the recent 5-1 hammering against the same opposition which culminated in the sacking of 'Well boss Mark McGhee.

A full list of 'Well's post split fixtures (Saturday, 3pm kick-offs unless stated) is: April 29 - Motherwell v Dundee; May 6 - Motherwell v Ross County; May 13 - Hamilton v Motherwell; Tuesday, May 16 - Motherwell v Kilmarnock; May 20 - Inverness v Motherwell.