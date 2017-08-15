Motherwell waiting to hear whether or not SFA will overturn Carson/Dunne red cards

Motherwell FC are awaiting a response from the Scottish Football Association after lodging appeals against the dismissals of goalkeeper Trevor Carson and defender Charles Dunne in the 4-1 loss at St Johnstone on Saturday.

TV evidence has since shown that referee Craig Thomson appeared correct to send off Carson for handling the ball outside the area when he rushed out to collect after 63 minutes of the dramatic Scottish Premiership encounter.

But Dunne’s 88th minute dismissal looked much more dubious as TV pictures appeared to show that he made no contact with St Johnstone sub Graham Cummins, who seemed to trip over his own feet in an incident which led to a penalty which Michael O’Halloran had saved by Russell Griffiths.

Robinson said: “The ball was on the line (in the Carson sending off incident) and Charles Dunne doesn’t touch him (Cummins) from what we see of the video footage.

“I can’t control that decision making from the referee.

“I can make our defending better in one v one situations.

“And that’s the only thing I can concentrate on.”

But Motherwell have decided against the dismissal of midfielder Carl McHugh for two yellow cards, the second of which saw the skipper penalised for lunging in on a challenge against Saints’ Brian Easton.

Robinson added: “If he (Thomson) is going to give a yellow and then a red for anything, that’s probably it in the modern game.

“Carl goes to ground, I can see a half point in that one.

“The rest of them, well.”

Robinson said that Thomson had simply told the Motherwell gaffer to calm down after walking over to him in the technical area in the red card spree.

“When your team’s playing that well and they’re dominating the game and the decision affects everything that you’re going to do then of course there’s going to be frustration," he added.

“I thought we played well the whole game.

“We made two mistakes, one was the deflected goal, it was the first time they came in our half.

“The other one was O’Halloran cuts inside Richard Tait when we’re asking him to show him down the line.

“So that’s things we can change.

“We have to put it to bed and pick ourselves up for this Saturday.

“I have to focus on the game against Ross County and make sure we get our league campaign off to a start.”

Despite losing both of their two league games so far, Robinson insisted that his players had been “superb” in both of them and deserved better than what they got.

The gaffer said that Louis Moult – Motherwell’s top scorer for the last two seasons – had only been a sub at St Johnstone as he was still getting up to speed after missing pre-season due to injury.

“Three games in six days was almost impossible for Louis,” Robinson said.