Motherwell up to fourth after hard fought 2-1 win at Hamilton Accies

Motherwell are up to fourth in the Scottish Premiership after a 2-1 comeback success in Saturday's derby at Hamilton Accies.

Goals by Andy Rose and Peter Hartley cancelled out Ioannis Skondras's early opener for Accies to send over 2000 away fans wild with delight.

Motherwell bossed the early stages, with rampaging fullback Richard Tait having a left footed shot saved inside two minutes.

The away team's pressure continued and Rose had a header deflected for a corner, which when swung in by Chris Cadden saw Carl McHugh's header cleared off the line.

There was then a strong penalty shout for Motherwell turned down by referee Craig Thomson after Alex Gogic's iffy looking challenge on Moult.

After all that 'Well pressure, wouldn't you just know it, Accies scored with virtually their first attack.

And what a goal it was. Greek right back Skondras volleyed in spectacularly after Dougie Imrie's delivery from the left to put the Accies 1-0 up after 15 minutes.

A scrappy period followed on the much maligned synthetic surface before the hosts nearly went two up when Motherwell keeper Trevor Carson made his first save of the afternoon by turning the ball away after a fine run and shot by Rakish Bingham.

Moult then sprinted clear for 'Well down the left flank but couldn't get his cross in when squaring the ball would have left Cadden with a tap in.

Ryan Bowman nodded just over from another Cadden flag kick, before the Steelmen did get the equaliser their dominance deserved when Andy Rose - who was in for Craig Tanner in the Steelmen's only personnel change - volleyed in brilliantly after some dithering in the Accies rearguard.

'Well skipper McHugh was booked for a foul on Skondras, before impressive Accies striker Bingham sent in a shot that was turned round the post by Carson.

The final action of the half saw Rose volley just wide from yet another corner by Cadden which this time was whipped in low.

In a real tongue twister to start the second half, Accies' Boti Biaby was booked.

And it wasn't long before the Steelmen took a 51st minute lead.

Centre back Hartley volleyed the ball in brilliantly from a Cadden free-kick, making it three goals for the big centre half in 'Well colours already!

A scrappy phase of the match was brought to life on 80 minutes when McHugh's header from a Frear corner was cleared from under the Accies bar. McHugh claimed the ball had crossed the line but ref Thomson was having none of it.

Substitute Elliott Frear then produced a speedy run and shot which brought out the best in Accies keeper Ryan Fulton.

'Well could have added gloss in injury time but an unmarked Bowman somehow headed over from close range after Frear's cross.

Motherwell: Carson, Tait, Hartley, Cadden (Frear 74), McHugh, Moult (Tanner 86), Bowman, Dunne, Rose (Bigirimana 81), Campbell, Kipre.

Crowd: 3869

Referee: Craig Thomson