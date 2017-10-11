Motherwell under-20s ace Adam Livingstone being tracked by English Championship side Bristol City

The Motherwell Times can reveal that English Championship outfit Bristol City are one of four clubs keeping tabs on Motherwell youngster Adam Livingstone.

The Ashton Gate team’s scouts have been impressed by the 19-year-old winger’s form for the Motherwell under-20 side for whom he has netted three goals in eight matches this season.

City are one of three English second tier sides and one League One outfit who are looking to sign Livingstone – whose Motherwell contract expires next summer – on a pre-contract agreement in January.

Livingstone, a lifelong Motherwell supporter, has been at the club since the age of nine and is highly rated by ’Well under-20s gaffer Stephen Craigan.

The teenager’s fine displays at youth level may soon have him pushing for a regular place in the Motherwell first team. He already has experience of playing at that level, having made substitute appearances at home to Kilmarnock and away to Inverness Caledonian Thistle in the Steelmen’s final two Scottish Premiership fixtures of last season.

Livingstone was also part of the Motherwell under-20s squad which won the Scottish Youth Cup for the first time in the club’s history with a hugely impressive 5-2 thumping of Hearts at Hampden Park in April 2016.

Yet this newspaper has learned that there was a time earlier in his Motherwell career that Livingstone was set to quit football altogether.

“This time last year Adam thought he was surplus to requirements at Motherwell,” a source told us.

“But the under-20s gaffer Stephen Craigan has been instrumental in his rise up again.

“Battling back shows that Adam has the mentality of a champion at such a young age.”

Livingstone’s dark days seem well behind him now and it appears that the sky’s the limit for the latest star prospect to come through the Fir Park side’s revered youth set-up.

Motherwell starlets Chris Cadden and Allan Campbell starred for Scotland under-21s against England on Friday night and clubmate Livingstone is looking a good bet for inclusion in future youth international squads.

Our source added: “Adam has similar qualities to Chris Cadden and I think he can kick on the same way Cadds has.

“Adam is very athletic, powerful, very good at attacking and just as good at defending.

“He is the all round ideal player on the left side and has all the attributes to play in the English Championship.

“Motherwell is a selling club and I think they would get a decent fee for Adam.”