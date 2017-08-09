Motherwell through to Betfred Cup last eight after sensational 3-2 win at Ross County

Motherwell are through to play Aberdeen in the Betfred Cup quarter-finals after an incredible night of drama in Dingwall saw them beat Ross County 3-2 after extra time.

The Steelmen led twice thanks to goals by Gael Bigirimana and Chris Cadden, before suffering the heartache of conceding a penalty which saw the score brought back to 2-2 and Motherwell defender Charles Dunne sent off for a foul.

Gael Bigirimana scored Motherwell's opener

But the away side then won it in incredible fashion thanks to substitute Ross MacLean's fantastic winner, setting up a mouthwatering home encounter against the Dons next month.

Yet the incredible events of the evening belied a cagey first half which finally came to life on 33 minutes when Motherwell's Louis Moult shot wildly over the bar after a Birigimana corner.

Lindsay shot over from a Routis pass for County before Motherwell keeper Trevor Carson made a stunning save from Alex Schalk following Lindsay's low ball in.

Things livened up considerably in an action packed second half, with the Steelmen going 1-0 up in brilliant style on 50 minutes when Bigirimana shot home a Moult knockdown after Chris Cadden's brilliant run and cross.

'Well defender Dunne then suffered a head knock but was fit to continue, before the Steelmen replaced Craig Tanner with Alex Fisher.

And Fisher almost made an immediate impact on 61 minutes when his initial shot was saved and then he put the rebound inches wide from close range.

Schalk then came agonisingly close to levelling for County when he shot over from six yards after Michael Gardyne's ball in had been hooked across goal by Andrew Davies.

But the Dutch forward did net for the hosts after 65 minutes when he shot home after a fine Jim O'Brien pass.

Fisher had an effort cleared off the line following a 78th minute corner, before 'Well's Andy Rose volleyed over after Cadden's ball in had been met by Moult.

With the teams still level at the 90-minute mark, it meant 30 minutes of extra time in the Highlands.

And it was the Steelmen who went 2-1 up in double quick time as Cadden netted the rebound after a Charles Dunne header had hit the bar after Fisher's cross.

Davies sent a flying header just over for County before there was heartbreak for the Steelmen when Ross County won a penalty for an infringement by Dunne who was sent off.

Craig Curran slotted home from the spot for 2-2 after 103 minutes.

But there was to be yet another twist with just nine minutes of extra time remaining when substitute Ross MacLean rounded Scott Fox to score after a long ball by Cedric Kipre.

Carson made a brilliant save from Thomas Mikkelsen's shot to keep 'Well in front.

There were joyous scenes among the 200 hardy Motherwell fans who made the three-and-a-half hour road trip north. A few will probably be late for their work in the morning!

Motherwell: Carson, Tait, Heneghan, Bigirimana (MacLean 84), Cadden, McHugh, Moult (Bowman 84), Rose, Dunne, Kipre, Tanner (Fisher 56).