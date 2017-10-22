Motherwell through to Betfred Cup final after stunning 2-0 success against Rangers at Hampden

Motherwell reached their first league cup final in 12 years with a magnificent 2-0 victory over Rangers at Hampden Park on Sunday.

Two second half goals by goal machine Louis Moult - his 10th and 11th strikes of the season - sunk Gers and handed victory to the 6/1 Lanarkshire underdogs.

'Well are now looking forward to taking on Celtic in the final on Sunday, November 26.

There was an incredible atmosphere inside Hampden for this last four encounter and a largley scrappy first half saw Motherwell competing well in what was a real physical battle.

Josh Windass shot over for Rangers in the opening minute before Motherwell's Ryan Bowman was booked for an elbowing offence.

'Well youngster Allan Campbell sent a long ranger high and wide before cult hero Cedric Kipre didn't deal with a high ball and Alfredo Morelos sent a left footer just wide.

Bowman had a shot blocked by Gers' Portuguese centre back Bruno Alves before 'Well centre half Peter Hartley was yellow carded for a high challenge on Morelos.

There then followed a 10-minute spell when Rangers dominated but the Steelmen fought back and Chris Cadden started having a bit of joy down the right wing.

Cadden's cross shot was turned round the post by Gers keeper Jak Alnwick before a frantic period of action saw Alvez head over for Gers after a Declan John free-kick and then an incident which was truly agonising for the 8000 strong Motherwell support.

Kipre had a shot cleared off line by Ryan Jack after Cadden's corner from the right, to keep the score at 0-0.

It was then the Light Blues' turn to go close as Declan John headed inches wide.

It remained goalless at the interval, amazing given the end to end nature of proceedings.

Rangers bossed the early stages of the second half with Morelos having a shot blocked by Dunne, Pena heading wide and then Windass having an effort thwarted.

But the Motherwell end then went ballistic as the Steelmen sensationally took the lead on 51 minutes.

Chris Cadden's corner caused chaos in the Rangers box, with Hartley heading the ball off the bar before Moult's initial effort was blocked on the line. But Moult blasted the rebound high into the net before celebrating in front of the 'Well supporters.

And Motherwell's talisman Moult was at it again in even more thrilling fashion after 73 minutes.

He was fully 25 yards out when he loobed Alnwick to send the Motherwell fans into delirium.



Motherwell: Carson, Tait, Hartley, Cadden, McHugh, Moult, Bowman (Fisher 89), Rose, Dunne, Kipre, Campbell (Bigirimana 71).

Referee: Steven McLean

Crowd: 44,506

There was a fantastic Motherwell support at Hampden on Sunday (Pic by Michael Gillen)