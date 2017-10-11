Motherwell skipper Carl McHugh is backing Moult to sink Accies again

Many Scottish Premiership stars don’t relish slogging it out on the artificial playing surface amidst the unglamorous surroundings of Hamilton Accies’ Superseal Stadium.

But Motherwell skipper Carl McHugh is an exception to that rule and can’t wait for the Steelmen’s return to competitive action in an eagerly anticipated Lanarkshire derby this Saturday.

The 24-year-old Irish midfielder’s stirring displays helped Motherwell to fifth place in the table ahead of last weekend’s international break.

And McHugh is hoping that Motherwell top scorer Louis Moult can sink Accies again after scoring six goals in games against their local rivals last season.

“The derby now is a massive, massive game for us,” McHugh said.

“It’s a game I look forward to to be honest.

“We always bring a good following and there’s always a good atmosphere.

“Moulty seems to score there a lot so hopefully he’ll do the same this time.”

For years, Motherwell had a poor record at the Superseal Stadium.

But they were unbeaten at the venue last season, with Moult scoring a last minute equaliser in a 1-1 draw at Hogmanany before netting a vital second half winner in a 1-0 success on May 13 to help save the Steelmen from relegation.

“I’ve had quite good memories of going there last season in both games,” McHugh added.

“One of the first games I played after coming back from my injury was there on New Year’s Eve.

“And the game towards the back end of the season was a real war of attrition but at the time it was a huge, huge win for us.

“Accies have had a very good start to this season.

“I saw some of the goals they scored against Hibs, they looked brilliant that day.

“Maybe they’ve had a few bad results recently but you know when you go there it’s going to be a very tough game. We’ll give everything to win it.”

Eight days after the Accies match, ’Well have their biggest game of the season so far in a Betfred Cup semi-final clash against Rangers at Hampden on Sunday, October 22.

McHugh knows what it’s like to reach a League Cup final having done it as a Bradford City player back in 2013.

League Two shock troops City astonishingly knocked out Premier League sides Wigan Athletic, Arsenal and Aston Villa before losing 5-0 to Premier outfit Swansea City in the final at Wembley.

“Massively, I want to win the Betfred Cup,” McHugh said. “Getting to the final with Bradford was great, it was brilliant.

“We shouldn’t really have got there when you look at some of the teams we beat.

“But when you get to finals you have to win. I’ve been to play-off finals and won, play-off finals and lost.

“So we’re not just happy to get to a semi-final. We want to get to the final and we want to win the cup so there’s going to be no complacency from us going into the game.”