Motherwell second bottom after 3-2 home defeat by Dundee

Motherwell are back in the Scottish Premiership's second bottom relegation playoff spot this evening after a frustrating 3-2 home defeat by Dundee on Saturday.

Dundee - bossed by Neil McCann after Paul Hartley's sacking - had come into the match on the back of seven straight defeats but they ended that run in a crazy game at Fir Park which started blandly but turned into a five goal thriller.

A dull first half came to life after 27 minutes when Dundee's Kevin Gomis was booked for a bad foul on Scott McDonald.

The first goal attempt arrived on the half hour when Motherwell's Louis Moult controlled Elliott Frear's cross from the left but shot straight at Dundee keeper Scott Bain.

And Motherwell almost went ahead in bizarre circumstances on 40 minutes when Chris Cadden's cross from the right almost floated in at the back post before Bain palmed the ball away for a corner.

Dundee then broke the deadlock with their first goal attempt just before half-time when Mark O'Hara blasted the ball home after Motherwell keeper Craig Samson had spilled a cross.

The Steelmen came close to levelling a minute later when Moult had a header saved at the back post after Cadden's corner from the left.

And there was further misery for the hosts just three minutes into the second half when Haber shot home after Kevin Holt's strong run down the left.

But Motherwell rallied and pulled it back to 1-2 quickly when top scorer Moult thumped the ball into the roof of the net following a right wing corner.

The Dark Blues soon re-established their two goal cushion though when O'Hara's effort hit Haber on its way past Samson.

The Steelmen then had a great chance to reduce the leeway to one but Frear's shot was stopped by Bain when the 'Well winger was clean through on the keeper.

There was a major moment of controversy after 75 minutes when Ben Heneghan's header from a corner by Lionel Ainsworth seemed to cross the goal line but wasn't given by the officials.

But Motherwell did net their second with 10 minutes remaining when Cadden knocked the ball into an empty net after good work by Moult and Ainsworth.

Despite pushing hard for a leveller, it never came for Motherwell and they are now leapfrogged by Dundee in the Scottish Premiership table with just four matches remaining.

Dejected Motherwell players can't believe it after conceding first goal against Dundee (Pic by Alan Watson)

Motherwell: Samson, Hammell, Heneghan, McHugh, Moult, Bowman (Ainsworth 57), Cadden, Lasley (Gordon 69), Frear, Campbell, McDonald (Clay 73).

Dundee: Bain, Holt, Vincent, O'Dea, Hateley, O'Hara (Higgins 81), Ross (El-Bakhtaoui 84), McGowan, Haber, Wighton (Williams 62), Gomis.

Referee: Steven MacLean

Crowd: 4919