Motherwell scout: Scots clubs face tough battle against English

Motherwell FC scout David Brown has given an insight into the financial challenges facing Scottish Clubs compared to their English counterparts.

David said: “The budget that we’re looking at for Motherwell is not comparable with a lot of English teams or some other clubs, especially the likes of Celtic and Rangers.

“Some of the under-23 teams I go to watch frequently will have bigger budgets than most Scottish clubs. The Scottish League would probably compete with League One or LeagueTwo money wise.

“One thing to entice players is that playing for Motherwell is a good shop window for potential transfers to bigger English clubs, Celtic or Rangers and the possibility of European football .”

David said that Everton midfielder Tom Davies (18) is the top talent he’s seen on recent scouting duties.

He added: “I’ve seen Tom play at under-23 level, but to then put him in with better players, he looks a world-beater.

“He’s a good all-rounder and you don’t see enough of those these days. He’s a true box-to-box midfielder. He can throw in tackles and then take on several players and score like he did against Manchester City.”