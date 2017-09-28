Motherwell's Andy Rose is doubtful to face Partick Thistle this Saturday

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson has revealed that family matters could keep midfielder Andy Rose out of this Saturday's home Scottish Premiership game against Partick Thistle.

Ex-Coventry ace Rose missed last Sunday's 1-0 defeat by Aberdeen due to a hamstring strain and - although he is recovering from this injury - he is doubtful to face Thistle for other reasons.

Robinson said on Thursday: "Andy actually trained yesterday again. But his wife's actually gone into labour as we speak so family are priorities.

"Hopefully everything's ok with him and his wife so we just have to play that one by ear."

Elsewhere in the Motherwell squad, goalkeeper Trevor Carson is doubtful with a slight knock but sixth placed Motherwell otherwise have a fully fit squad to face the second bottom Jags.

And Robinson and his boys are desperate to bag three points at Fir Park.

He said: "With the international break coming up everyone's desperate to get three points and go away for two weeks or 10 days.

"You go away with a lot of belief, happiness and spirit in the camp.

"So it's an important game for us in getting back on track in the league. Hopefully we end up looking upwards instead of down on people.

"I think Partick have had a tough start to the season because they've played a lot of the top opposition in the league.

"I've watched them three times already this season live and they're a good side, with good players.

"And Archie (Thistle manager Alan Archibald) has done well consistently.

"I'm expecting them not to be down the bottom of the table so it'll be a tough game.

"We know every time we play them there's not a lot in the game as well.

"We've looked at them, we've studied them and we know what we have to do to win the game."