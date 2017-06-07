Motherwell open Betfred Cup campaign at Hampden Park

Motherwell FC will be hoping their first Group F fixture in this season’s Betfred Cup is an omen for a return trip to the venue much later in the tournament!

For the Steelmen face a trip to Hampden Park to take on League 1 outfit Queen’s Park on Saturday, July 15, with the game kicking off at 3pm.

The sides have made twice before in the league cup at Hampden, with Motherwell winning 3-0 on both occasions.

Goals from Greg Strong, Paul Harvey and Lee McCulloch saw 'Well through to the third round of the then CIS Cup at Queen's expense on August 22, 2000.

The game marked a first win of the season for the SPL's bottom club and gave some much needed cheer to under fire manager Billy Davies.

Although the Steelmen won comfortably enough, the match is perhaps best remembered for a section of Motherwell fans booing substitute John Davies - Billy's brother - onto the field in the second half.

And in another Queen's v Motherwell encounter which this scribe will be honest enough to say he'd forgotten about (!) a Richie Foran hat-trick gave the Steelmen another 3-0 CIS win on September 20, 2006.

Motherwell’s other Group F fixtures in the 2017-2018 version of the competition are: Saturday, July 22 – Morton (H), 3pm; Tuesday, July 25 – Edinburgh City (A), 7.45pm;

Saturday, July 29 – Berwick Rangers (H), 3pm.

The top two teams at the end of sectional play will qualify for the last 16.