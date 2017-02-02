Motherwell league crowds down by six per cent

Motherwell FC gaffer Mark McGhee has admitted he’s surprised that home league attendances have dipped by 6.4 per cent this season.

Newly released figures show that an average of 4601 fans have watched the Steelmen’s 11 league games at Fir Park this season.

Hamilton Accies are the only club whose average gate has dipped by more in percentage terms – by around 10 per cent – so far in a Scottish Premiership campaign in which nine of the 12 teams’ gates are up largely thanks to the return of Rangers to the Scottish Premiership.

McGhee said: ““We finished fifth last year and we had a great run.

“So I thought there would have been an improvement in our attendances this year.

“We survive by the money that comes through the gate.

“The income generated from that keeps the club going. We don’t have a generous benefactor.

“Every single person that comes through the gate is hugely important.

“But our attendances are in tune with the economic situation at the moment.

“We can’t point the finger because there is not a lot of money around.

“We need to produce a product that people want to see and spend their hard earned cash on.

“That is all I can do and hope people turn up.”