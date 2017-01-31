Motherwell into top six with County win

Motherwell are up to sixth place in the Scottish Premiership after a crucial 2-1 victory at Ross County on Tuesday night.

The Steelmen had started the evening way down in 10th place, but triumphed thanks to goals by striking pair Scott McDonald and Louis Moult.

After a quiet opening spell, Motherwell made the crucial breakthrough when McDonald closed in on goal and fired the ball home after a Keith Lasley pass.

But Ross County netted a 34th minute equaliser to sicken the Fir Parkers when Martin Wood’s corner was met by a looping Jay McEveley header which somehow ended up in the net.

Motherwell keeper Craig Samson was booked for protesting after the equalising goal as he felt he’d been fouled in the build-up.

The hosts then almost went in front when Liam Boyce’s header from a Jim O’Brien cross was stopped by Samson low down and the score remained 1-1 at half-time.

And it was Motherwell who went 2-1 up on 53 minutes when Moult sent a header in off the crossbar following a Stevie Hammell corner, leading to delirium among the travelling ’Well support of around 70.

County pressed for a second half equaliser with Alex Schalk having a powerful left footed shot well saved by Samson.

Further chances for County came when Boyce had a shot blocked after a long ball into the box, before Michael Gardyne sliced an effort wide.

Motherwell substitute Craig Clay then sent in a fine cross which Moult headed just off target.

On loan Reading defender Zak Jules then came on for his Motherwell debut as a 77th minute replacement for Hammell.

The visitors had a narrow escape on 83 minutes when a Milan Lalkovic centre was headed just wide by Schalk.

But Motherwell saw out the remaining minutes to earn a vital win.