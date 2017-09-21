Motherwell into Betfred Cup semis against Rangers after hammering Aberdeen 3-0

Motherwell romped into a Betfred Cup semi-final against Rangers after hammering Aberdeen 3-0 with a superb performance on Thursday night.

Goals from Louis Moult (2) and Peter Hartley sent the Dons spinning out of the tournament in a deserved win for the Steelmen.

There was a raucous atmosphere at Fir Park, with the Well Bois in fine voice all night.

Yet the Steelmen survived a major scare after 10 minutes when keeper Trevor Carson saved well from Ryan Christie after the forward had burst forward strongly.

Gary Mackay-Steven then blasted the rebound wide.

But there was delirium among the home fans just three minutes later when Ryan Bowman dispossessed a defender before brilliantly setting up top scorer Moult, whose overhead kick was deflected into the net off Aberdeen keeper Joe Lewis.

Aberdeen's Dominic Ball headed a good chance well over after a corner had only been partially cleared.

And the 'Well took advantage of this let off to take a two-goal advantage on 20 minutes when recent signing Hartley headed in Hammell's free-kick from the right, with keeper Lewis again looking none too clever.

Motherwell were making a mockery of the 4/1 pre match bookies odds to win the tie. And, roared on by a magnificent support, they had another effort at goal when Chris Cadden's long ranger was deflected over after more great work by Bowman.

Leading 2-0 at the interval, the Steelmen were also out of the traps quickly at the start of the second half with Moult having a shot blocked and a second effort saved by Lewis in quick succession.

Adam Rooney's poorly struck left foot shot was then saved by Carson after a rare piece of hesitancy by 'Well youngster Allan Campbell who had another fine match.

But the 'Well almost went 3-0 up when a corner was cleared to centre back Hartley, who would have had his second goal of the game had his effort not been cleared off the line.

The Dons were fortunate to survive this and almost pulled a goal back from a swift breakaway which culminated in Carson saving brilliantly from Christie after the forward's fine run.

Motherwell were then robbed of a third goal as Campbell's shot hit both posts after a Moult knockdown with 15 minutes remaining.

But the Steelmen did score when Moult shot home superbly after a long ball out of defence.



Motherwell: Carson, Tait, Hammell, Hartley, Cadden, McHugh, Moult, Bowman, Rose (Grimshaw 70), Kipre, Campbell.

Referee: Kevin Clancy

Crowd: 6430

Moult celebrates his first goal with Cedric Kipre and Richard Tait (Pic by Michael Gillen)