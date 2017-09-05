Motherwell FC announce Usave Utility Brokers as new short sponsors

Motherwell Football Club has agreed a new short sponsorship deal with Usave Utility Brokers.

The new partnership will see Usave’s logo appear on the front of each of the first team shorts for the 2017/18 season.

Usave’s goal is simple: to obtain the best possible utility pricing for commercial entities.

Whether it’s gas, electricity, water or telecoms, customers can be assured that as a result of years of experience in the industry, solid relationships built with both providers and brokers and technologically robust market analysis tools, the pricing they obtain for any company will be the best possible.

In the coming weeks and months, Usave will be getting in contact with businesses in and around the Motherwell area to tell them their story, where they’ve come from and where they’re going as a company.

With this in mind, and for all new business concluded with Motherwell-based businesses, the club will receive an introducer’s fee from Usave.

This will provide the club with an additional revenue stream which can be used for reinvestment in the club.

Usave’s Managing Director Tony Hale said: “We look forward to a very fruitful and profitable relationship with the Steelmen in the coming weeks and months and wish Motherwell Football Club all the very best for the season.

“There’s a certain synergy between both Usave and Motherwell Football Club in that the future looks bright for both organisations.

"With each week that passes, Usave brings on yet more clients while in the case of Mother-well, increased fan participation and ownership in the shape of the ‘Well Society can only be a good thing.

“I am incredibly grateful for the work of Suzanne Reid and her team behind the scenes at the club in getting this sponsorship deal off the ground. We are delighted and honoured to be sponsors along with the likes of McEwan Fraser Legal and BetPark and we are very excited about what the future holds.”

Motherwell FC’s Head of Commercial and Marketing Suzanne Reid said: ‘The football club would like to extend our thanks to Usave for their support.

"We believe that this an exciting opportunity for businesses to save money by utilising Usave’s experience of utility pricing and with the money being re-invested in the club, it is a win-win

situation."

You can reach Usave Utility Brokers at their offices. Tel: 01236 550037 and email: info@usavebrokers.com or visit their website www.usavebrokers.com