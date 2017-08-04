Motherwell fans: win tickets for Rangers opener at Fir Park this Sunday!

Have your say

In the first edition of a fantastic regular competition for Motherwell fans, the Times and Speaker is offering Fir Park supporters the chance to win one of two pairs of tickets in a home stand for this Sunday’s Scottish Premiership opener between the Steelmen and Glasgow giants Rangers at Fir Park.

The prize is courtesy of Motherwell’s main sponsor McEwan Fraser Legal Solicitors & Estate Agents.

For your chance to win, answer the simple question below and email your answer, headed ‘Motherwell-Rangers Ticket Competition’ to: falkirk.sport@jpress.co.uk by 2pm tomorrow (Saturday).

There will be similar chances to win Motherwell tickets before every home league game this season.

Question: In what position did Motherwell finish in last season’s Scottish Premiership?

Find out more about McEwan Fraser Legal’s support for The Steelmen via www.mcewanfraserlegal.co.uk/football.