Motherwell fans: win tickets for Hearts clash at Fir Park this Saturday!

In a fantastic competition, the Motherwell Times and Bellshill Speaker is offering Motherwell FC fans the chance to win one of two pairs of tickets in the Davie Cooper Stand for this Saturday’s Scottish Premiership encounter between the Steelmen and Hearts at Fir Park.

The exciting prize is courtesy of Motherwell’s main sponsor McEwan Fraser Legal Solicitors & Estate Agents.

The claret and amber outfit earned their first league win of the season at home to Ross County last weekend and will be keen to continue where they left off against a Hearts side who earned a creditable 0-0 draw against Rangers at Ibrox last Saturday.

Hearts - who look set to once again be led by interim manager Jon Daly - look an improved team since sacking former gaffer Ian Cathro this summer.

For your chance to win a pair of tickets, answer the simple question below and email your answer to: falkirk.sport@jpress.co.uk by 4.45pm tomorrow (Thursday). Good luck!

Question: Can you name the manager sacked by Hearts this summer?