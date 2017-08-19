Motherwell earn 2-0 victory over Ross County

Motherwell registered their first Scottish Premiership victory of the season against Ross County at Fir Park on Saturday.

But the irony was that the Steelmen - unlucky to lose to Rangers and St Johnstone after bossing much of these opening two league games - were second best against County for virtually the entire first half.

But they managed to win on the back of a much improved second half performance.

Motherwell's first chance of that poor opening half came just a minute in when Craig Tanner robbed a County defender snd played in Louis Moult whose right footed effort went just wide.

Home centre back Ben Heneghan received a soft booking for a foul on Michael Gardyne before Alex Schalk shot wide for the visitors after a long ball.

County were then forced into an early substitution as former Motherwell man Jim O'Brien went off injured and was replaced by Chris Routis.

And Routis soon sent an overhead kick at goal which fortunately for Motherwell didn't snooker Griffiths.

County continued to boss proceedings and Tim Chow's shot after a scramble was deflected wide.

Gardyne was then clean through on Griffiths but the home keeper saved well, before Andy Rose was booked for a foul on Jason Naismith.

A rare Motherwell foray forward then saw Moult and Cadden combine well on the right but the latter's cross just evaded Alex Fisher in the middle.

'Well's disappointing first half saw manager Stephen Robinson make a double change with Ryan Bowman and Allan Campbell on for Tanner and Fisher.

And the changes had the desired effect as the Steelmen looked much more combative in the second half.

Gael Bigirimana volleyed just wide before the hosts did go ahead when Richard Tait steered the ball wide of County keeper Scott Fox after visiting defender Andrew Davies had totally missed a cross from the right.

But Motherwell's lead was almost wiped out quickly when Naismith sent Schalk through and his effort hit the top of Griffiths's bar.

The Steelmen survived though and doubled their lead from the penalty spot after 73 minutes. Moult swept the ball past Fox from 12 yards after being fouled in the box by Kenny Van Der Weg who was sent packing.

Motherwell comfortably saw out the remaining minutes to take the points.

Motherwell: Griffiths, Tait, Heneghan, Bigirimana (MacLean 81), Cadden, Moult, Rose, Fisher (Campbell 45),, Dunne, Kipre, Tanner (Bowman 45)

Referee: Alan Muir

Crowd: 3911