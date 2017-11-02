Motherwell boss Robbo escapes Betfred Cup final touchline ban

Any fears that Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson had about being banned from the touchline for this month's Betfred Cup final have been extinguished.

A Scottish FA disciplinary hearing this morning saw Robbo issued with a one-game penalty only, meaning he will be in the stands for this weekend’s Scottish Premiership match at Ross County.

But Robinson, who had admitted a misconduct charge following a clash with Rangers counterpart Pedro Caixinha at last month's Betfred Cup semi-final, will be free to lead the team as normal at the Betfred final with Celtic on Sunday, November 26.

Robinson told the Motherwell FC website: "I attended Hampden this morning and I received a fair hearing. I respect and accept the judgment of the panel. We can now draw a line under this and move on."

The manager has also received an additional suspended one match ban, which will come into effect if he breaches the rule again before the end of the season.

Robbo breached rule 203 during the memorable 2-0 triumph against Rangers, which states “no member of Team Staff shall commit misconduct at a match”.