Motherwell assistant gaffer Keith Lasley says defence has case to answer

Motherwell assistant gaffer Keith Lasley said that a shocking failure to defend setpieces had cost the team dearly in Saturday’s frustrating 3-2 defeat at Ross County.

The Steelmen’s defence – so often excellent his season – was often posted missing as County profited to score three first half goals without reply.

“If you defend the setplays the way we did in this division then you’re going to have a hard time winning football matches,” said Lasley, who was in charge of the team due to gaffer Stephen Robinson’s one match touchline ban.

“We’ve done really well up to this point but today we just never dealt with it.

“To go 3-0 down to anybody in this division you’re going to struggle and unfortunately we just couldn’t get it back in the end. We felt quite comfortable early in the game, we felt if anything we could be the team that could go ahead.

“But setplays play such a massive role in today’s games and it’s something we’ve been really good at ourselves. We’ve scored from them and dealt with them from the opposing teams pretty well but today we’ve not dealt with that second phase off of Davies (County defender Andrew) which we knew was going to be a threat.

“Yet we could have nicked a draw there at the end.

“I think we probably should have with the chances that we had.2

The 38-year-old former ’Well midfielder said that, although positives could be taken from the team fighting back bravely in the second half, neither he nor Robinson were feeling positive at that time as neither liked losing.

“We need to deal with certain situations in the games better,” he added.

“At the top of that list is setplays because it’s had such a massive bearing on the outcome of the match.

“I’m sure we won’t get too down when we analyse it and we’ll go again.”

Lasley said it would be good to have Robinson back in the dugout for ’Well’s next game at Aberdeen on November 18.