Motherwell ace Louis Moult lands Ladbrokes Player of Month award for September

Prolific Motherwell striker Louis Moult has won the Ladbrokes Premiership Player of the month award for September.
Moult (25) scored a total of five goals to help Motherwell to secure three wins, a draw and just a single defeat during what was a successful month overall.
In the Premiership, Moult firstly netted in the 2-0 home success over Kilmarnock on September 9.
Seven days later he scored a memorable double at Hibernian to help the Fir Parkers fight back for a 2-2 draw having been 2-0 down.
A home Betfred Cup quarter-final against Aberdeen on September 21 then saw Moult net another double in an emphatic 3-0 triumph which eased the Fir Parkers through to their first major semi-final in six years.
They will take on Rangers in a last four clash at Hampden Park on Sunday, October 22.
Although Moult and his mates were defeated 1-0 by Aberdeen at Fir Park in a league game on September 24, they bounced back to end the month with a comfortable 3-0 home Premiership success over Partick Thistle on September 30.
Moult didn’t score in that game but it was his free-kick which came back off the inside of the post for Peter Hartley to score ’Well’s opener from the rebound.
