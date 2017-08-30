Motherwell ace Charles Dunne: English snipers are wrong to slate Scottish football

Motherwell defender Charles Dunne has blasted critics of Scottish football, insisting that our Premiership is a high standard league which provides a great grounding for young players.

The 24-year-old former Oldham ace, who starred in ’Well’s fine 2-1 home win over Hearts on Saturday, has won one cap for Ireland under-21s and hopes that starring for the Steelmen can be the catalyst for senior international caps.

“There are good teams and players up here,” said the Lambeth-born left back. “People in England think the Scottish league’s not that great but it’s good. I’m enjoying it a lot as well. It’s tough.

“Of course I want to get into the full Ireland squad one day. I’ve just got to work hard and work on my weaknesses.

“If I stay fit then you never know what can happen.”

Dunne, one of 11 new signings, thinks gaffer Stephen Robinson has done a great job strengthening ’Well this summer.

“The gaffer knows what he’s doing,” the pacy ace added. “He told us the other day he thinks long and hard about players he brings in and the characters.

“It’s much different from last year, so I’ve heard.

“Personally I think we shouldn’t fear any team in this league. If we go out there and play our best I don’t see why we can’t beat anyone.

“It’s been a great start. We just need to keep being positive and not get carried away.

“We’re a very strong team. There are no fears of relegation this year, it’s all positive.”

Motherwell’s fine display against the Jambos could easily have seen them win by more goals.

Louis Moult had a header which looked as if it could have crossed the Hearts goal-line, while Ryan Bowman had another headed effort disallowed for offside.

“I thought both of them were shouts for a goal,” Dunne added. “The linesman didn’t give them. I got a red card at Ross County recently so the officials aren’t on my side at the moment!”

Dunne said he was disappointed that Motherwell don’t play this weekend due to the international break, but added that the team hoped to work hard during the sabbatical and come back firing in the Kilmarnock home game a week on Saturday.