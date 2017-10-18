Motherwell ace Allan Campbell: ‘There’s no place I’d rather be’

Motherwell youngster Allan Campbell couldn’t be happier with life right now after starring in Motherwell’s 2-1 derby victory at Hamilton Accies on Saturday.

The 19-year-old midfielder is now a feature in the Scotland under-21 international side and on Friday signed a new four-year contract keeping him at ’Well until 2021.

“It’s been a brilliant week,” said the Glasgow-born ace who has quickly established himself as a first team regular under manager Stephen Robinson. “I’m just glad the deal’s done now, I can focus on my football.

“Offering me a four-year deal shows the club is keen to keep me and that is great for me. I’m sorted long term and it’s obviously good that the gaffer has signed again as well.

“I think it shows you the way the club wants to go forward and push players forward.

“And I’m happy that I’m going to continue to be here.

“I don’t think there’s anywhere else I’d rather be than here.

“This is the best place for me to develop as a player, playing games week in week out with the squad we’ve got, the experienced boys, the gaffer and everybody.

“Looking forward, I think this is where I’m going to improve the most.

“It’s good that the gaffer trusts me to go out there and play my best. What I can do is go out there and try and repay him, give him 100 per cent week in week out and hopefully keep my place in the team.

“Hamilton is a hard place to come with the astroturf. I think the ball’s bouncing everywhere. But it’s good to get the result.”

Campbell has been a revelation this season as part of a Motherwell side which has won 11 competitive matches out of 15 and this Sunday faces a Betfred Cup semi-final clash against Rangers at Hampden Park.

“We have a few days to rest now and then recover,” Campbell added. “Hopefully we’ll go out, impose our style and hopefully get a result.

“We are full of confidence, the atmosphere in the changing room is buzzing now.

“The tempo at training is high and there’s a buzz about the place. Hopefully we can take that into the Rangers game.”

Campbell said that the high level of competition in the Motherwell squad – which sees stars like Gael Bigirimana and Craig Tanner unable to get a regular starting berth – is keeping everyone on their toes.

“When players like Bigi and Tanner came in I just knew I had to keep fighting,” he added.

“I know if I don’t do well then somebody else will take my place next week.

“We’ve got two or three players for every position. We’ve got boys on the bench who could easily play and I think that shows the depth of the squad.

“My goal is to keep playing week in, week out.”

’Well boss Robinson has outlined his delight at getting Campbell – who has been at Motherwell since the age of nine – signed on a new deal.

“It’s fantastic to get someone like Allan Campbell tied down,” he said.

“You can see what the fans’ reactionis to the boy, ‘he’s one of our own’ is what they keep singing to him.

“It’s brilliant for us to keep bringing those boys through with his heart and desire.

“He is an example to every young player at the football club that if you do well enough I’ll throw you in and I’ll keep you and you’ll get a new contract.”