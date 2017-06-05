Morton test awaits Motherwell in Betfred Cup Group F

Motherwell FC have landed a tricky looking test against Championship high flyers Morton in the group stages of the Betfred Cup.

Morton knocked the Steelmen out of the competition with a 3-2 success in the 2015-2016 season, a result which proved to be the last game in charge for former Steelmen boss Ian Baraclough.

Yet Motherwell had steamrollered the 'Ton in the sides' previous meeting, an easy 6-0 Scottish Cup fifth round win under Stuart McCall at Fir Park in February 2012.

Friday's draw also paired Motherwell with Edinburgh City, Berwick Rangers and Queen’s Park in Group F.

Each team will face four group matches, two at home and two away. The usual three points for a win and one for a draw applies but there is the addition of a penalty shootout for a bonus point if the score is level after 90 minutes.

Eight group winners automatically qualify, alongside the four best runners-up, which is how the Steelmen progressed last year after finishing behind Rangers.

The pencilled dates for matches are the July 15, July 19, July 22, July 26 and July 29. Details of exact fixtures should be published next week.

Meanwhile, the Steelmen have also confirmed three of their four pre-season friendly fixtures, with games against Stirling (A) on July 1 and Livingston (A) on July 4.

That will be followed by a game away to English side Gateshead on July 8 with one match still to be confirmed on Tue/Wed July 11 or 12.