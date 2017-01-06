McHugh: last thing I wanted was break

Returning Motherwell midfielder Carl McHugh is gutted that the Scottish Premiership has gone into a two-week winter break.

The former Plymouth Argyle ace starred in ’Well’s 2-1 win at Inverness last Wednesday and the 1-1 draw at Hamilton on Saturday, his first matches since August after four months out with delayed concussion.

“The last thing I need now is a week off,” said the Irishman after Saturday’s hard fought derby at the Superseal Stadium. “I feel very fortunate to be back helping the team.

“I’ve missed being involved in moments like that when you get good results together as a team. It’s the best feeling in the world.

“Getting through the 90 minutes was a fairly good yardstick for me for where I am fitness wise.

“The more games I play the more match fitness I’ll get.

“I’ll improve hopefully game on game and that’s my aim. I’ll be working hard to do that.”

McHugh, who sustained a horror head gash at Kilmarnock on the opening day of the season, is adapting his all action playing style to try and avoid a repeat.

“Before I would have stuck my head in anywhere,” McHugh said. “I think I might be a bit more calculated going in for headers.

“I don’t think it’s going to take anything away from my game. It might help me if anything, I won’t give away as many free-kicks!

“Every day I get through training is a win for me.

“It’s been very small steps the whole way through.

“I’ve still got wee exercises I do to help me. I’ve got a long way to get to maximum fitness but please God the worst of it’s behind me and I can kick on.”

McHugh said he felt that ’Well team-mate Lee Lucas’s sending off at Accies for a two footed lunge on Massimo Donati was “a wee bit harsh”.

“Their players got round the ref,” the Irishman added.

“I thought there was a worse tackle on Lee up in Inverness on Wednesday night and I thought there could have been a red card but nothing was given.

“My mate beside me who was doing the running got sent off which didn’t help.

“But we coped with it quite well. Everyone dug in and put in a massive shift. It’s a testament to the boys.”