McGhee: we shaded it

Although Motherwell gaffer Mark McGhee admitted the 0-0 draw against Killie was no classic, he felt his troops had shaded it over the 90 minutes.

“It wasn’t a great performance but I think we edged it,” said McGhee.

“We had a couple of chances in the first half and a couple in the second half and we’ve got to take one of those to win a game.

“So that was the disappointment in the game.

“The game itself was fairly mediocre. We had people missing, we had people who actually nearly never started.

“Both Moult and McDonald nearly never started so they were last minute declarations.

“Cadden was missing – he’s been a big influence lately.

“Hammell was missing and the young lad Ferguson had to play left back.

“So we were kind of a wee bit out of sorts but we still made enough clear cut chances to have won the game.

“So that’s disappointing.”

McGhee said he’d thought about starting Lee Lucas in midfield, but felt it would be unfair as he’d only a week’s training behind him having been out injured since October.

He added: “So Scotty (McDonald) was asked to play in midfield.

“He did his best and did well at times.

“But generally we were undermined by the changes forced upon us.”

McGhee said that, although he was pleased to keep a clean sheet against Killie, he said it would have pleased him far more if they’d scored three goals as that would have brought about a victory even if they had conceded at the other end.

“Generally speaking I’m fairly happy,” he added.

“But the game was fairly even Steven.”

McGhee said that Ross MacLean had gone off injured early in the second half after sustaining an ankle knock.

He said: “As you know I wasn’t allowed down there.

“So I don’t actually know exactly what happened because I’ve not had all the information.

“Even although he’s a young lad he’s not one who would come off easily.

“So he clearly was struggling.”

McGhee said he wouldn’t worry about ’Well’s league position until March, given how tightly bunched it is.