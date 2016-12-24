McGhee: we must cut out mistakes

Motherwell manager Mark McGhee says his troops must stop giving away sloppy goals to climb the league table.

McGhee was addressing reporters immediately after losing 3-1 to Aberdeen on Friday.

“The nature of the first two goals is the thing I can’t get out my mind,” McGhee said.

“They were so unnecessary.

“I was pleased enough with the performance other than a couple of aberrations that in the end have cost us the game.

“I think we need to take a bit more care in those sort of situations and sensing danger.

“We need to cut out these mistakes.”

McGhee said that Aberdeen’s debatable penalty – awarded for goalkeeper Craig Samson’s challenge on Adam Rooney – was an “easy” decision for referee Bobby Madden to make. However, the Steelmen boss said he felt that Madden had missed a couple of free-kicks for ’Well in the build-up.

“The lad (Rooney) is entitled to it,” McGhee said. “I was a centre forward, I would have done the same. I think he played for it and got it.

“The other one (’Well’s penalty), all I saw was Las (Keith Lasley) go up in the air. Las has got a dead leg that forced him to leave the game. Las said it was a penalty.

“I trust Las’s judgement and his honesty.”

McGhee said he felt Motherwell had missed injured Lasley – replaced at half-time – in the second half.

“But I still felt throughout the second half that we were going to get something,” the ’Well gaffer added.

“The third goal’s irrelevant. We’re tired and we’ve thrown on another centre forward in desperation trying to get an equaliser.”

It was an entertaining night for the 3428 fans at Fir Park and McGhee said that the “magnificent” pitch had helped.

“The pitch has been getting a lot of praise,” he said. “It played really well despite the rain. The wind wasn’t too strong. There was a swirling wind but both teams coped with it.”