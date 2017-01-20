McGhee targets Scottish Cup glory run

Despite landing a daunting tie against Rangers at Ibrox, Motherwell boss Mark McGhee is targeting William Hill Scottish Cup glory.

McGhee and his troops return after a three-week fixture break to face the Glasgow giants on their own patch this Saturday.

The ’Well gaffer said: “What I’m saying is that if we can get through the Rangers tie and then avoid Celtic then there is a chance we can go all the way.

“Like everybody else before the fourth round draw, we wanted to avoid Celtic.

“None of us have beaten them this season, so why should I stand here and say: ‘Bring them on’.

“Rangers are the next most difficult opponents.

“If we can get past them and avoid Celtic there is no reason why we can’t do it (reach the William Hill Scottish Cup final).

“I’m very positive and optimistic about the second half of the season.

“We’ve got a great game to come back to against Rangers at Ibrox.

“And we are hoping maybe for a cup run all the way to the final.”

McGhee’s optimism stems from several factors including midfield ace Carl McHugh finally reaching match fitness after four months out suffering from the after effects of delayed concussion.

McHugh was outstanding in two comeback matches before the winter break, helping ’Well to a 2-1 win at Inverness and then setting up Louis Moult’s last gasp equaliser in the 1-1 draw at Hamilton Accies.

And that’s not the only plus point, with McHugh’s midfield colleague Lee Lucas signing a new contract until the end of the season and key men who’ve been nursing niggling injuries benefitting from much needed rest periods to aid their recovery.

McGhee added: “I think the winter break is a good thing.

“It has given good recovery time to the lads who’ve suffered injury problems, like Lasley, Cadden, Hammell and McHugh.

“It’s also been a perfect time for Stephen McManus and Scott McDonald, in terms of getting them back to full fitness.

“And this Rangers double header (’Gers visit Fir Park in a league game a week on Saturday) is a tremendous pair of games to come back to.”