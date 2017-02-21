McGhee issued with SFA Notice of Complaint

Motherwell manager Mark McGhee has been issued with a Notice of Complaint from the SFA regarding his alleged conduct during the 7-2 loss at Aberdeen last Wednesday night.

McGhee has until Tuesday, February 28 to answer claims that he used offensive, abusing and/or insulting language to the fourth official on or around the 59th minute; and/or around the 60th minute of the said match, he adopted aggressive behaviour towards a match official.

McGhee is accused of committing misconduct and breaching Disciplinary Rule 203 of the SFA’s Disciplinary Rules.

The principal hearing against McGhee will take place at Hampden Park on Thursday, March 16.