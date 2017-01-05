McGhee: I hope to deal in Lee Lucas

Motherwell manager Mark McGhee is “hopeful” that midfield ace Lee Lucas will stay at the club when his contract expires this month.

The Welshman (24), joined from Swansea City in the summer and has impressed for ’Well although he was sent off for a two footed lunge at Hamilton Accies’ Massimo Donati after half an hour of last Saturday’s Lanarkshire derby.

“We have spoken to Lee’s agent and we are just waiting to hear,” McGhee said.

“I’m hopeful the deal will go through.

“We want Lee to stay regardless of what happened last Saturday. He was a bit too robust and deserved to be sent off but it wasn’t malicious.

“Lee is more of a pure footballer than any of the rest. He is not quite the aggressive player that Clay, Lasley and McHugh are.

“Even Allan Campbell showed on Saturday that he could mix it as well.”

Lucas, previously capped by Wales at under-17, under-19 and under-21 level, was on the books of Swansea City between 2010 and 2016 but made only one senior first team appearance for the Swans.

He left the Welsh club briefly for loan spells at Burton Albion and Cheltenham Town in 2012 and 2014 respectively before departing permanently to sign a short term deal at Motherwell last summer.

Lucas recently told the Motherwell Times that he’s been loving his time in the Scottish game and has been impressed by the high standard of play.